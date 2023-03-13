Betty Hanson of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, March 9 with her loving family at her side. She was 93.

Born in Rockaway to Archibald and Helen (Day) Hoffman, Betty lived in Hamburg before settling in Franklin in 1952.

Before her retirement in 1996, Betty worked for Ames Rubber for 29 years.

Betty loved shopping. She always dressed beautifully. Gardening was her passion, and Betty loved her flowers and making her home look beautiful.

Predeceased by her parents, a brother and three sisters, Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 74 years, Theodore. She was the cherished mother of John and his wife, Marcia, of Franklin, and dear grandmother of John and his wife, Alicia, of Hampton Twp.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Wednesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will take place at North Hardyston Cemetery.

For directions and online condolences, please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomes.nj