Barbara Jean Van Beveren of Long Valley entered into eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. She was 89.

Born during a snowstorm on tNov. 28, 1933, in Passaic to William and Trina Yott, she was the youngest of her siblings: four sisters, Margaret, Elizabeth, Katherine and Mildred, and brother, William Jr.

Barb was a devoted wife to Daniel Van Beveren whom she married in August 1951. Together they raised a family of seven children: Barbara-Jean Ridner, Daniel Van Beveren, David Van Beveren, Marlene Ranich, Joy Jennings, Mildred Singh and Susan Babcock.

The family expanded over time to 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.

Affectionally known as Gram, she was the embodiment of kindness, gentleness and love. And the love that she had for her family was only surpassed by her love for the Lord. With the Bible open on her lap, she started each morning reading the word before her daily tasks. For many years, Gram taught Sunday school and was very active in her church.

She filled her day with many activities that she enjoyed, such as sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting. Cooking, baking and keeping an immaculate home also brought her much joy, and she did it well.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Daniel; their two sons, Daniel and David; their daughter Barbara-Jean; and their granddaughter, Kimberly.

Above all, Gram was a pillar that stood fast in many storms - storms that would have taken down the most steadfast of many. She hid her light not under a basket but shared it with all. Gram loved old hymns, and often she could be heard singing. She had many favorites but one stands most.

“What a day that will be, when my Jesus I shall see

“And I look upon his face, the one who saved me by his grace

“When he takes me by the hand and leads me through the Promised Land

“What a day, glorious day that will be

“There’ll be no sorrows there, no more burdens to bear

“No more sickness and no more pain, no more parting over there

“But forever I will be with the one who died for me

“What a day, glorious day that will be.”

And what a glorious day that must have been for her.

A funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

