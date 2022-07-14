Barbara Buchanan, age 88, passed away the afternoon of Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home in Hamburg, NJ.

Barbara was born on August 9, 1933, in Montclair, NJ, to Robert and Jean Sang. Barbara married her adoring husband, Henry S. Buchanan, of Newark, NJ, in 1961. Residing in Parsippany and then Butler, Barbara and Henry had their three children, Henry, Robert, and Beth. While Barbara held multiple jobs over her career, she held the most pride in raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren.

While her children gave her a run for her money in their teenage years, Barbara always reflected fondly of the exciting, albeit crazy, times they shared as a family. She is survived by her sister, Helen Milmoe; her children, Henry Buchanan, Robert Buchanan, and Beth Chrobock; her five loving grandchildren, Meghan, Brendan, Haley, Connor, and Brooke; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services were held on June 24 at Goble Funeral Home. Family, friends, and others whose lives Barbara touched are invited to continue to reminisce and celebrate Barbara’s life well lived by visiting goblefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.