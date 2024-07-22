Barbara Anderson

Barbara A. Anderson passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at her home. She was 91.

Barbara was born in 1933 to Ethel (Fisher) and John “Jack” Becconsall in the Bronx. She attended PS 14 and the Walton Girls Academy in the Bronx before moving with her family to New Jersey.

She finished high school In Teaneck and was a graduate of William Patterson Teacher’s College, ultimately receiving her master’s in education.

Barbara was a retired teacher, serving the vast majority of her 35-year career in the Hardyston Township School District.

She retired in Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and was an active member of the Milford Valley Quilters for many years.

Barbara was predeceased by three husbands, Dave Judson (1954-70), Jesse Hall (1972-80) and Russ Anderson (1988-2022), as well as her parents and her sister, Jane McKenney.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth Judson Fleischmann (Jim) and Joyce Judson Sutton Hammell (Russ); her grandson, Dave Sutton (Brittany), and his children, Layla and Sophie.

Interment will be at Clove Cemetery, Wantage. No public service is planned.

If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation, please donate to your local humane society.

Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.