Annie Mae Cully, age 96, passed away at Newton Medical Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Born in Williamston, North Carolina to the late William Andrew Lyons and Rachael (Hill) Cully, Annie moved to Brooklyn, New York at age 16 and lived in Rahway before moving to Sussex County five years ago. She was employed as a school aide at Hillcrest High School in Queens, New York before her retirement. Besides her parents, Annie was predeceased by her husband, Aberdee Primrose Cully; her son, Aberdee Cully, Jr.; her grandson, Carl Cully, Jr.; great grandson, Denzel Degro; brothers and sisters-in law, William Andrew Lyons, Jr. (Mary Lyons), Frederick Douglas Lyons, Melvin Lyons, William Benjamin Lyons (Naomi Lyons), Arnard Lee Lyons (Lee Lyons); sisters and brothers-in-law, Blanche Lyons Fagan (Raymond Fagan), Ida Hazel Lyons Brown (Woodrow Brown), Marjorie Lyons Moore (Alonzo Moore), and Betty Lou Lyons; sister-in-law, Creola Lyons (Edward Lee Lyons).

Annie is survived by her cherished son, Carl Cully and wife Jacquelyn Cully; her grandchildren, Tinesha Cully, Christina Elizabeth Cully, Joshua Carl Evan Cully and Jonathan-Carl Robert Cully; great granddaughter, Shaidae Degro; brother, Edward Lee Lyons; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Interment was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Rosehill Cemetery in Linden.

