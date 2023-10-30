Annalies Cosh

Annalies Lydia Cosh (nee Rapp) of Vernon passed away on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at Newton Medical Center after a short illness. She was 94.

Born to Otto and Sophie Rapp in Hempstead, Long Island, where she was raised, she lived in Beemerville before moving to Vernon in 1952.

Annalies was a dedicated homemaker, a member of the Sussex First Presbyterian Church, a charter member of the Pochuck Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Vernon Township Senior Citizens.

She took great joy in gardening, tending to her flowers, socializing with her friends and, most of all, spending time with her family.

Annalies is predeceased by her husband, John R. Cosh (2018).

She was the devoted mother of Joanne Cosh of Sussex, Richard J. Cosh and his wife Mary Ann of Vernon, Kenneth Cosh and his wife Ellen J. of Oak Ridge, and Andrew Cosh and his wife Margaret of Canandaigua, N.Y. She was cherished by 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and the dear sister of Elsie Vaughn of Mount Arlington and sister-in-law of Dorothy Fuller of Whiting.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be Thursday, Nov. 2 at Ferguson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Sussex.

Memorial gifts to the Sussex First Presbyterian Church, 21 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461 or Pochuck Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, 13 Lake Wallkill Road, Sussex, NJ 07461 would be greatly appreciated.

