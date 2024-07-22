Ann Freeman Price of Stillwater passed away peacefully Thursday evening, July 18, 2024, at her home after a long illness. She was 91.

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Ann had also lived in Chicago; Nashville, Tenn.; Pomona and Nyack, N.Y.; Hardyston and Stillwater since 2008.

The daughter of the late Raymond and Carolyn Elizabeth (nee Sanders) Freeman, Ann was a graduate of Shortridge High School in Indianapolis, Class of 1951, and was graduated from Butler University in 1957, earning a bachelor’s degree in English.

She went on to earn a master’s degree in music composition from Marymount College, Hyde Park, in 1996 and a master’s degree in music therapy from New York University in 1987.

She earned a certificate in counseling from Blanton-Peale Institute and Counseling Center., New York City. She also earned a certificate in Clown Ministries, learning to juggle and eat fire.

Ann wrote children’s curriculum for the United Methodist Publishing House. She was also a contributing author to the Upper Room publications.

She was the music director at New City (N.Y.) United Methodist Church from 1969 to 1974.

Ann worked as a music therapist in the recreation department at Ramapo Manor Nursing Home, Suffern, N.Y., and Bethel Homes, Ossining, N.Y., from 1997 to 1998.

She was the pastor of the First Baptist Church, Nyack, for three years and a pastor of Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, Nyack, from 1998 to 2000.

Ann was a member of the General Board of Church and Society of the United Methodist Church from 1997 to 2000 and co-chairwoman of New Jersey United Methodist Conference Board of Church and Society from 2000 to 2008.

She strongly advocated for Reconciling Congregations, women’s issues, justice, diversity and inclusion of LGBTQIA people at all levels of the church.

Ann was a composer, poet and author. She published a CD of her music, “Woman Songs/Peace Songs,” and later published her music digitally. Her composition, “Woman Songs,” was written into a musical performed at the Belfry Tower Community Theatre, Nyack.

She published eight books, including two children’s books and one that is in development.

She composed music that has been sung in churches across the country with a music book in development. She had many other ideas for book projects yet to be completed.

An active and devout member of the United Methodist Church community, Ann had been a member of the New City United Methodist Church and most recently the Sparta United Methodist Church.

Ann was predeceased by her grandson Jackson Viet Duc Price-Elliott in 2001.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna Price and her husband Kenneth Elliott of Stillwater, Debra Price-Siew and her husband Stephen Siew of Monroe, N.Y., and Dara Moore and her husband Frank Moore of Vernon. Also surviving are her son, David Price and his wife Lila Price of Tuxedo, N.Y.; her sisters, Christine Freeman of Peterborough, Ontario, and Celeste Freeman of Indianapolis; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her former husband Nelson Price and his wife Barbara Fought of Jamesville, N.Y.

A private graveside service will be held in the Branchville Cemetery and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 Sparta Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ann’s memory may be made to the Fellowship of Reconciliation, P.O. Box 271, Nyack, NY 10960.

