Andrew Smith

Andrew M. Smith of Hardyston passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, after a lengthy illness. He was 55.

Born in Orange, Andrew grew up and lived in West Orange before moving to Sussex County in 2006.

He was a self-employed certified welder.

Andrew had a strong passion for music and began making his own records, which led him to becoming a DJ. He belonged to several DJ groups and was well-known in the area.

Andrew’s biggest loves were his family; his dogs, Goldberg and Angel; and his grandpuppy, Mylo. Everyone who knew him was blessed to have been around him.

His personality was as big as his stature.

Andrew was predeceased by his father, Vincent Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen (Likos) Smith of Wantage; his fiancé, Patty McBride of Hardyston; his stepsons, John and Andrew of Hardyston; and his brother, Chuck Smith and his wife, Christine, of Hardyston.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com