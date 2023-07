Amy L. Snouffer passed on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was 56.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road (parallel to Route 23 North between Clinton and Union Valley roads), Newfoundland, followed by a prayer service there at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a trust fund being established for her daughter Olivia Roccesano. More details to come.