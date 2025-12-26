Alice Roedema-Burdi of Oak Ridge, N.J.,, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2025 at Stony Brook University Medical Center in Stony Brook, New York, at the age of 71. Alice was born in Paterson, N.J., on Sept.2, 1954, to Charles and Anna (nee Both) Roedema. Her family later moved to Haskell where she graduated from Lakeland Regional High School in 1972. Alice went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in sociology from William Paterson University and later had a distinguished career as a probation officer for the State of New Jersey.Alice married John Burdi on Feb. 8, 1988, had two children, Alex and Lana, and built a beautiful family life. Always an active person, Alice enjoyed hiking, biking, swimming, and walking. She also enjoyed cooking, music, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Alice was predeceased by her parents, brother Charles Roedema, and pets Maxi and Rocky. She is survived by her husband John, children Alex (Tara) Burdi and Lana (Ankit) Dhamija, grandchildren Gianna, Raj, and Anthony. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald Roedema, Joanne Biggar, Russell Roedema, Barbara Loines and sister-in-law Maria McKenna. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and many friends.Alice was loved by all. She truly showed interest in getting to know everyone who she crossed paths with. She will be missed immensely by all who loved her. Alice was cremated and an intimate celebration of life will be held at a later date.