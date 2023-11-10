Alexander Ross

Alexander Conrad Ross passed away at his home in Franklin on Nov. 7, 2023. He was 21.

Born on Dec. 26, 2001, Alex was the beloved son of Conrad Ross and Donna Ross of Hamburg.

When he was young, Alex was a two-time champion of Little Mr. Hamburg.

A graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School, he started working as a teenager, most recently at Crystal Springs Resort, which fueled his interest in finance and investing.

Alex enjoyed traveling, fashion and spending time with his siblings. He was brave, unique, funny, sensitive and caring. The world, his family and friends will miss his light.

Predeceased by his grandfather, Klaus Bartram, Alex is survived by his loving parents; brother, Andrew; sister, Rachael; grandparents Conrad and Jan Ross and Marlene Bartram; close friend Eli Navarro; as well as a great-uncle, two aunts and cousins.

The family will receive their friends on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Cremation is private.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com