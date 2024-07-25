Alden Crane

Alden “Bo” J. Crane of Honesdale, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at his residence. He was 64.

Born in Franklin to the late Raymond J. and Henrietta “Aunt Pix” (Vandermark) Crane, Bo had lived in Sussex and Newton before moving to Masthope, Pa., and more recently to Honesdale.

He was a mason with Little Construction Co. in Andover.

Bo enjoyed hunting; especially pheasant hunting.

He is survived by his sons, Cody Crane and his wife Alicia of Gloucester, Va., Kyle Crane and his wife Raissa of Chesapeake, Va., and Ryan Crane of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; and his sisters, Martha L. Morris of Reading, Pa., and Mary Ann Osborne and her husband Chris of Greentown, Pa.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Clove Cemetery in Wantage.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com