Agueda Mesce

Agueda “Aggie” Amaral Mesce of Hardyston and West Palm Beach, Fla., passed March 2, 2023, and has joined her beloved husband, Anthony Vito Mesce, who predeceased her Sept. 29, 2021. She was 85.

Born in San Miguel, Azores, Aggie endearingly spoke of her birthplace as “her island” even after attaining her American citizenship.

Aggie’s career complimented her travel affinity and took her many places all around the world.

Her serendipitous relationship with Anthony began on the third floor of St. Carmel Guild, where Anthony was working for the phone company. They met for the first time when her adventurous spirit brought her to the United States.

Aggie operated as a top executive in the airline industry (Eastern and Kiwi) where she utilized her gift as a multi-linguist, including Portuguese, French and Italian.

Her parents, Silvina and Ernesto de Sousa Amaral, predeceased her.

Aggie will be deeply missed by family, including but not limited to her surviving sisters, Margaret, Maria, Lidia and Laura, and brother, Osvaldo; her nieces, Lidinha, Agueda, Sofia, Rita, Christine and Maggie; and her nephews, Ze’ (predeceased), Roberto, Daniel, George, Richard. Shad and Rodrigo. She also leaves behind close and special New Jersey and Florida friends whom she loved and cherished and were all a big part of her and Anthony’s life.

A Celebration of Life will be begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 at St. Lucy’s Church, The National Shrine of Saint Gerard, 118 Seventh Ave., Newark, where Aggie and Anthony married.