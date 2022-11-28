Long time Jefferson Township resident Herbert R. Stevens, 85, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022.

Herb was born May 3, 1937, in Bloomsburg, Pa. to Jeanne (nee Moomey) and Chesley Stevens. Much of Herb’s family and childhood revolved around the American Car and Foundry (ACF) Company in Berwick, Pa.

Herb was a Mensa member with a voracious appetite for reading. He started his career with the telephone company at a young age by climbing poles and working in switching offices before being promoted to management and ultimately retiring at the young age of 57 in 1994 after 33 years of service.

Much of his life was shaped by his relationship with his grandfather D. Ray Moomey, a man Herb idolized for his fishing and woodworking abilities. In 1964, Herb married Catherine Keddie from Kearny, N.J. and started a family that includes two boys, Sean and Craig, and a grandson, Zachary. Herb was incredibly proud of his boys and was always quick to boast and brag of their personal and professional successes.

Later on in life, Herb enjoyed time at home with Cathy, surrounded by family on special holidays and in his recliner with his faithful feline companion, Sly Cooper.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy, his two boys, Sean and Craig, his grandson, Zachary, his sister, Sally, his nieces Michelle and Lisa and of course, Sly Cooper.

A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, Dec.2, 2022 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home: 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, N.J. 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

A memorial mass will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church: 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

Online condolences and directions: sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.