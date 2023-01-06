Eugene R. Gregory of Andover passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Limecrest Rehabilitation Center in Lafayette. He was 91.

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Herman Leigh Gregory and Vivian Hazel (Brewer) Gregory, Eugene came to the United States in 1979.

He served in the Canadian military during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952.

Mr. Gregory had lived in Glen Wild, N.Y., since 1982.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; his sons, Clynton Catral, Ashley Catral, Nicolai Catral III, Joseph Catral and Gunther Catral; his daughter, Alexandra Catral; his brother, Gerald Gregory; his sister, Jackie Wilson; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

