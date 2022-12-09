Dennis R. Crane

Dennis R. “Denny” Crane passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at his residence in Wantage. He was 73.

Born in Franklin to the late Daniel and Theresa (Helwig) Crane, Denny lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He served in the National Guard from 1971 to 1977.

Denny had been employed by the former Littell’s Gas Service and retired from Ferrellgas in 2020.

He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved music and attending concerts and sporting events with his children, was a sports trivia wizard, and enjoyed collecting Mr. Peanut and vintage tools that he found while cruising flea markets.

Denny also enjoyed history and military movies and loved his documentaries.

He was as loyal as the day is long and had a friend at every turn. The thing that he was most proud of was his family and the life he had built for them.

He is survived by his wife, Renee (Youngman); his sons, Gene Crane and his wife Jessica of Wantage and Darran Crane and his wife Katie of Wantage; his daughter, Lauren Bloomfield and her husband Jeff of Millstone; his sisters, Carole Kays of Hamburg and Judy Stoll and her husband Jack of Franklin; six grandchildren, Kennedy, Madisyn, Emilee, Colton, Bryce and Dylan; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 7 pm. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Dennis’s name to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com