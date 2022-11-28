Cynthia A. Cataldo, 77, of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2022, in Denville, N.J., surrounded by her beloved family. Known to all as Cindy, she was born in Elizabeth, N.J., and grew up in Wayne, N.J., where she attended DePaul Catholic High School.

In 1968, she moved to Oak Ridge and remained a life-long resident. Cindy was employed with the Jefferson Township Board of Education where she drove a school bus for 37 years. Everyone affectionately referred to her as “bus driver Cindy.” During her tenure, she received distinguished service awards from the NJEA and Jefferson Township.

In her free time, Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite place to be was on a warm beach, usually Aruba, sipping on a coffee. She touched the lives of many people, all of whom were immediately drawn to her kind and loving spirit.

Cindy is survived by her husband Thomas, and her three children; Jeff Dockray of Thomaston, Ga., Lisa Dunn (Bill) of Wantage, and Michael Huron (Jason) of Wantage, all of whom she cherished dearly; her grandchildren are Erik Marra (Amanda), Brian Dunn (Christy) and Sarah Dockray (Aaron); her great-grandchildren are Abigail, Chloe, Addison, Willa, Easton, Charlie and Amelia. Cindy’s extended family members include Thomas Cataldo (Nicole), Carlanne DeFedele, Charlanne Nosal (Jimmy), Lynn Gerndt (Frank), and Vincent Cataldo (Nanette); her grandchildren include Matthew, Michael, Brittany, Kathryn, Amanda, Christopher, Grant, Brianna, Garrett, Gabrielle, Thomas, Abigail, Alana, Elias, Vincent and Aiden; and her great grandchildren include Ellianna and Brayden.

A memorial visitation took place Sunday, Nov. 27, with a prayer service at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home. A memorial mass was held on Monday, Nov. 28, at Our Lady of the Magnificat RC Church. The placement of the urn in the niche immediately followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Cindy’s name to a charity of your choice.

