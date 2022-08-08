Hamburg resident earns $2,000 scholarship

The New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association recently awarded 25 graduating NJ seniors 2021-2022 Student Leadership Scholarships each worth $2,000. The chosen students won for their “demonstrated leadership in school activities for participation in co-curricular activities other than athletics.”

The winners are selected from each of the three regions in the state: south, central, and north. In our northern region, Danielle Lopes, of Hamburg, who graduated from Sussex County Technical School, was the recipient.

At Sussex Tech, she was a varsity cheerleader for all four years, two of which she led the team as captain. As part of that effort, she received a Leadership Award in 2020, as well as a Coach’s Award in 2018. She was also the president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the National Technical Honor Society, and vice president of HOSA. She has participated in Skills USA, volunteered with the Vernon EMS squad, and taught gymnastics and cheerleading at Titan Elite.

Lopes plans to pursue a career in pediatric medicine, with a hope to open her own practice.