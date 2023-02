Susan Bekefi and John Schmidt of Vernon announce the engagement of Nicole Bekefi, daughter of Susan and the late John Bekefi, to Matthew Iannelli, son of Joseph and Cindy Iannelli of Freehold.

Both Nicole and Matthew are 2014 graduates of The College of New Jersey and both are employed as teachers in the East Windsor and West Windsor School Districts.

Nikki is a 2010 graduate of Vernon Township High School and Matt is a 2010 graduate of Howell High School.

A July wedding is planned.