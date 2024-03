High Point Regional High School Theatre will present “Young Frankenstein” on March 22-24 at the school, 299 Pidgeon Hill Road, Sussex.

The musical is based on the Mel Brooks movie.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Senior citizens are admitted for free Sunday.

Tickets are $12 and may be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/events/highpoint