Women’s Club hosts speakers today in Vernon

The New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC) will hold its annual Civic Engagement and Outreach (CEO) Day on Tuesday, March 28.

On that day, members will network with other volunteer organizations and community service providers.

NJSFWC districts throughout the state will host CEO Day events spotlighting local organizations with special guest speakers and ideas for future collaboration.

“NJSFWC is at its heart a community service organization, and we believe a key pathway to accomplish our service initiatives is through collaboration with like-minded organizations. I encourage all clubwomen to attend CEO Day to be inspired and to learn how they can get more involved at a local level,” said NJSFWC’s president, Shirley Holly.

In the Highlands District, an event is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the McAfee Volunteer Fire Department, 88 Route 94, Vernon.

Guest speakers will be Detective Catherine Young of the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit and Julie Rikon of the Association for Special Children and Families.