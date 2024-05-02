Wolf aims to reduce stigma of substance abuse

Michele Wolf, executive director of the Center for Prevention & Counseling, is nearing the end of her first year in that job as the nonprofit organization begins celebrating its golden anniversary.

The center, located on Spring Street in Newton, helps people of all ages sustain a healthy life free of addiction.

“It’s exciting! I cannot believe this time has gone by. It will be a year in June,” said Wolf, who succeeded Becky Carlson, who retired June 30 after 23 years with the agency.

“The team there has been so welcoming and so has the community. Everyone has been so wonderful and I am so grateful for that,” Wolf said.

Her main focus as she took over was to remove the stigma that comes with substance abuse disorders. She also wanted to provide a trauma-informed environment for her team.

The center was headed in that direction when she took the job, she said. She has been working on the environment with her staff before extending it to the people they serve.

Wolf said she was excited to join such a special organization and is honored to lead it during a significant year.

“I knew that the prevention program was half of the staff and half of the budget, but I don’t think I grasped how impressive and robust that prevention program is.

“Our prevention staff is amazing to me. They are in the schools every day teaching all of our youth.”

Among the changes coming to the center, it will be reporting its finances on a fiscal-year basis rather than the calendar year.

Because grants are based on a fiscal year, it makes sense for the center to use that as well, Wolf said.

The nonprofit recently opened a Harm Reduction Center, which was proposed before Wolf arrived and funded by a grant received during her tenure.

It aims to reduce any negative consequences associated with drug use and will provide a safe place for people to go.

The organization will continue its Change the Face of Addiction Walk, scheduled Aug. 3.

“This year is the 10th anniversary of the walk. How perfect is it to have that in our 50th year of service,” Wolf said.

And the center continues to be a stigma-free and judgment-free zone, she pointed out.