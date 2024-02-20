Wine tasting benefits Brandon’s House

The annual wine tasting at Sparta Elks Lodge #2356 on Saturday, Feb. 10 raised funds to benefit Brandon’s House, a campaign to help find a new home for Brandon Bordt and his father, Jim.

Brandon, who graduated from Kittantinny Regional High School in 2011, calls himself “Kittatinny’s No. 1 fan.”

So far, a total of more than $70,000 has been raised. One more fundraiser is planned Sunday, Feb. 25: a 9-hole indoor golf outing at Tee Performance Indoor Golf, 183 Route 206 South, Sandyston. Pre-registration is requested online at clients.uschedule.com/teeperformance/booking/event

There was a full turnout at the wine tasting, which was hosted by the Liquor Factory. There was plenty of food and entertainment by DJs from Monteray Entertainment of Stanhope.

Heading the event was Tammy Howell, exalted ruler of the Elks. She was joined by trustee Anthony Alfonso.