Wildcats top Belvidere, 3-2

Andrew Schuman had a goal and an assist and Mucio Torres and Logan Nunley also registered goals to lift the 12th-seeded High Point Regional High School boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over 17th-seeded Belvidere in the opening round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament.

With the win at home Saturday, Oct. 4, High Point advanced to the second round. It was slated to play at fifth-seeded North Hunterdon on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

With the score knotted, 1-1, in the opening round, Schuman and Nunley each connected in the second period as High Point took a 3-1 lead that it didn’t relinquish. High Point goalie Emmit Meekins made five saves to solidify the win.

The Wildcats (4-7) will play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9 before playing host to Morris Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared recently:

Girls soccer

Cassandra Wyble scored the game’s lone goal in the second half and Natalia Thornton earned her first shutout of the season with eight saves to steer High Point to a 1-0 victory over Hackettstown at home Oct. 4.

With the win, High Point improved to 3-3-3 this fall and is 3-1-2 in its past six games.

The Wildcats are seeded 10th in the H/W/S Tournament and were scheduled to play at seventh-seeded Phillipsburg on Oct. 7.

Field hockey

In its most recent victory Sept. 20, High Point received two goals from Madison Cary and a strike from Kennedy Shepherd in posting a 3-0 decision at Union.

Madeline Kinney assisted all three goals, and Alex Amick didn’t have to face a shot in posting her second shutout of the season.

Kinney (two goals, five assists), Shepherd (four goals, one assist) and Juliana Johnson (three goals, two assists) lead the Wildcats in scoring.

High Point (3-7) will play host to Belvidere at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

Girls tennis

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 3-2 victory over Wallkill Valley there Oct. 1.

Maria Kozlowski (first singles), Juste Survila and Rachael McKenna (first doubles), and Mackenzie Zollinger and Shannon Ganley (second doubles) each won their respective flights to aid the decision.

High Point (5-7) placed 13th in the H/W/S Tournament on Oct. 1 at the Pingry School in Martinsville.

Girls volleyball

Shannon Coyle (eight assists, two service points, one ace), Kira Baeli (three kills), Emma Lockburner (one kill, one block), Emma Feichtl (two kills), Marley Miller (one kill, two digs), Karly Lockburner (one kill, one block), Abigail Parise (one kill), Kinley Ritson (one dig, one service point), Kaitlyn Simionidis (four digs) and Brooke Wagner (two kills, one block, one dig, one ace) led High Point to a 25-11, 25-14 victory over Blair at home Oct. 1.

The Wildcats (5-6) will play host to Mountain Lakes at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 9.