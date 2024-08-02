Wawayanda, Hopatcong state parks reopen to swimmers

Wawayanda and Hopatcong state parks have reopened for swimming after being closed because of concerns about harmful algae bloom (HAB).

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), HABs are caused by cyanobacteria that resemble and behave like algae. Exposure to cyanobacteria cells can cause a range of health effects, including rashes, allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation and eye irritation.

Incidental ingestion of water containing the toxins that the bacteria can produce, known as cyanotoxins, can result in more serious health effects, such as liver toxicity and neurological effects.

Both parks reopened open for boating and other uses.

Wawayanda in Hewitt reopened for swimming Saturday, Aug. 3, and Hopatcong’s swim area in Landing reopened for swimming Thursday, Aug. 1.

Wawayanda was closed for swimming a week earlier “out of an abundance of caution,” a DEP spokeswoman said July 27.

A water sample taken from Wawayanda Lake on July 31 showed that HAB was not present, according to the DEP’s online HAB Dashboard.

A sample taken July 24 prompted the closing there.

A water sample taken from Lake Hopatcong on July 30 also showed no HAB present.

Samples taken from Lake Hopatcong on July 16 and 23 did show the presence of HABs.