Waterloo Village lively with visitors

What started as a dreary day flourished into celebration and fun at Waterloo Village in Stanhope.
The historical village was bustling with almost 1,000 visitors for Greater Byram Morris Canal History Day on Saturday, June 24.
The event was celebrating Byram Township’s 225th anniversary and the annual Canal Day festivities.
More than 75 volunteers greeted visitors and set up shop, selling items such as historical toys and games in the Mule Barn. Nonprofit organizations offered information on various causes and issues, from the advantages of honey to the rising rate of veteran suicides. Authors and local historical organizations displayed their books.
Among the activities were the village museums, which are rich with history; boat rides on the canal; and opportunities to see a blacksmith forging and spinners turning wool into yarn.
Craigles the Clown and others from her organization, God’s Funny Bones, set up a tent where children could make their own Mr. or Mrs. Potato Head.
The Long Hill String Band performed in the gazebo, and Beaver Wood Farm of Swan Lake, N.Y., ran a petting zoo with goats, sheep, ducks and chicks.
Barbecue lunches were offered by the local Methodist church and caterers prepared brick-oven pizza.