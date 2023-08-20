x
Waterfowl hunting workshop planned Saturday

| 20 Aug 2023 | 07:01
The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife’s R3 Program, members of the Wallkill River Ducks Unlimited chapter and the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will host a waterfowl hunting workshop Saturday, Aug. 26.

The free program is open to new or inexperienced hunters as well as those who may need a refresher course. It will include an in-depth mixture of classroom and field demonstrations.

The workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refugee in Sussex County.

Registration is limited to 50 people.