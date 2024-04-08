Volunteers assist residents with tax filing

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers free tax-filing help to low- and moderate-income individuals and families, brought back $3 million last year to the five counties served by Norwescap.

”That’s money that’s out of Washington to New Jersey in pockets into the community,” said Mark Valli, chief executive of the nonprofit organization that provides a variety of social services to 20,000 to 30,000 people a year.

In the past, the local VITA program has brought back as much as $7 million in one year, he said. The program is a joint project of Norwescap, United Way of Northern New Jersey and the Internal Revenue Service.

Valli recalled one woman who got back $7,000 in credits and rebates. ”That’s life-changing money for people.”

Norwescap also provides food, housing, education, health, employment and financial empowerment programs in Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.

For information about volunteering for the VITA program, contact Rochelle Ostenfeld at ostenfeldr@norwescap.org or 973-784-4900.