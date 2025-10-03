Vikings slay Wildcats, 35-28

Vernon Township High School handed High Point Regional High School its first loss of the season, 35-28, at home Friday, Oct. 3.

No details of the game were immediately available.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School stomped on Dover, 61-6, at home Oct. 3.

No details of the game were immediately available.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley Regional High School defeated Hopatcong, 34-7, there Oct. 3.

Quarterback Cole Bolich made two touchdowns for the Rangers (4-2) and Ethan Alfonso, Michael Testa and Travis Snyder each scored one.

Luke Bolich made two extra points on a pass from Cole Bolich, and Patrick Davina kicked two extra points.

Michael Certo scored on a 1-yard run for Hopatcong (2-4) and John Dos Reis kicked an extra point.

Lenape Valley wins

Lenape Valley Regional High School posted its first win of the season against Sussex Tech, 35-6, at home Oct. 3.

No details of the game were immediately available.