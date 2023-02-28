Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Viking Snowshoe Invasion
Vernon
/
| 28 Feb 2023 | 12:01
Racers set off in the sixth annual Viking Snowshoe Invasion on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. (Photos by Sammie Finch)
(
SAMMIEFINCH
)
Matthew Moran, 32, of Bloomingdale was the overall winner of the Viking Snowshoe Invasion race with a finish time of 22:01.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Nearly 120 people registered for the event after the date was changed from Jan. 28 because of the lack of snow. The event is organized by the Vernon Recreation Department.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Melissa Kirz, 46, of Wayne won the women’s category of the Viking Snowshoe Invasion. She completed the race in 41:04 and placed eighth overall.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
The top four finishers pose at the finish line. From left are Matthew Moran, Stephen Heuzey, Allen Collins, and Kristian Elvina. Moran won the race with a time of 22:01. Collins, 39, of Sussex placed third with a time of 22:20.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
The top three female racers were, from left, Jennifer Rech, Melissa Kirz and Jodi Conklin. Kirz was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 41:04.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Greycey Steady, 11, of Highland Lakes was the youngest participant in the Viking Snowshoe Invasion. She snowshoed down the mountain with her mom, McKay, right.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Matthew Moran won the sixth annual Viking Snowshoe Invasion.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Melissa Kirz won the women’s category in the Viking Snowshoe Invasion. She completed the race in 41:04 and placed eighth overall.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Suzanne and Sean Mayer of Lafayette take part in the Viking Snowshoe Invasion.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Participants in the Viking Snowshoe Invasion brought their own snowshoes.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
The Vernon Township Recreation Department team hosted the Viking Snowshoe Invasion at Mountain Creek.
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Mountain Creek
2
Vernon
3
Viking Snowshoe Invasion
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED