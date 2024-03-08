VFW to provide 10 scholarships

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 in Sparta will provide 10 Ralph Rojas scholarships this year.

The scholarships, totaling a record $22,000, may be used for post-secondary educational-related expenses in the 2024-25 academic year.

“Sparta VFW Post #7248 continues our ongoing dedication to serving veterans and their families in Sussex County, New Jersey. We remain committed to supporting their needs both physically and financially,” said Commander Peter Litchfield.

“Through these scholarships, the VFW provides veterans and/or their immediate family members with a valuable opportunity to further their education and careers and to contribute to their communities in new and meaningful ways. Whether students are working toward a degree or obtaining a certification, these scholarships will assist them in bettering themselves and, by extension, our community and our country.”

One $4,000 scholarship, two $3,000 scholarships, three $2,000 scholarships and four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded.

At least one scholarship has been designated for an applicant pursuing a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) degree.

The application deadline is April 5. Scholarship recipients will be notified by April 30, and scholarship checks will be awarded during a May 15 ceremony at the Sparta VFW.

Ralph Rojas Committee chairman Bill Miller said, “Proceeds from our 2023 Christmas tree sales, our annual clambake fundraiser, private donations to the Sparta VFW and donations from private donors in memory of Korean War Veteran Ralph Rojas contributed to this year’s outstanding dollar amount.”

To qualify for a scholarship, applicants must be Sussex County veterans, spouses of Sussex County veterans or dependents of Sussex County veterans pursuing a technical/trade school or undergraduate/postgraduate degree or continuing education program; active-duty military personnel stationed at Picatinny Arsenal or their dependents; or Sussex County students who have been accepted into an ROTC program or a service academy/school.

Applicants must submit a completed application form online at bit.ly/3T1BMGm and on the Sparta VFW Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spartavfw

Applicants will receive confirmation of application receipt by email. They may request an emailed application form by contacting Rosemarie Russell at 347-661-4233 or spartavfw7248@gmail.com

Scholarship recipients will be selected by the scholarship committee based on veteran status, character and academic achievement. Phone or in-person interviews may be conducted if deemed necessary.

Applicants may apply for the scholarships annually if the qualifications and residency requirements are met.

For information, send email to Bill Miller at spartavfw7248@gmail.com