UPDATED: Schools closed, delayed today

Schools will be closed in Newton, Sparta and Vernon on Thursday, Feb. 6 because of the expected winter storm.

Also closing are High Point, Lenape Valley and Kittatinny regional high schools.

Sussex County courts also will be closed.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory effective from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations of about one-tenth of an inch.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, likely will become slick and hazardous, the NWS said.