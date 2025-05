Power had been restored to most Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) customers in Vernon by early Wednesday, May 14,

Nearly 95 percent of those customers were without power early Tuesday evening, May 13.

The outage was caused by a fire at one of JCP&L’s substations, Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi said.

The utility’s outage map showed that more than 4,100 customers in Vernon had no electricity.

Nearly 600 customers in Hardyston also were without power.