UPDATED: National Night Out events canceled

National Night Out events that were planned Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Franklin and Newton have been canceled because of forecasted severe thunderstorms.

Both events may be rescheduled.

The Franklin Police Department had planned host the event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Franklin Borough Park, 6 Corkhill Road, near the pond.

First-responders from Franklin, Hardyston, Hamburg and Ogdensburg were to be on hand along with music, food trucks, giveaways and activities, including a mobile video game trailer.

Newton was to hold its third National Night Out celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. at Memory Park, 111 Moran St.

It was to be hosted by the Newton Police and Volunteer Fire Departments and First Aid & Rescue Squad.

Live music by Black Tie Groove, children’s activities, demonstrations and giveaways as well as free food and drink has been planned.