UPDATED: Dangerous cold follows snow

Very cold wind chills as low as 15 below are expected to follow the snowstorm Sunday night, Jan. 19.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The forecast for Monday calls for areas of blowing snow and increasing clouds, with a high near 19. Wind chill values will be as low as -3.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low near 2 and wind chill values as low as -9.

Highs Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22 will be near 13.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and frostbite if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures.

Residents are advised to use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

Other advice:

• Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

• Make frequent checks on older family, friends and neighbors.

• Ensure that portable heaters are used correctly.

• Do not use generators or grills inside.

On Sunday, the NWS said heavy bands of heavy snow were expected through early evening. In the bands, visibilities were as low as one-quarter mile and snow was falling about two inches an hour.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, six inches of snow was reported in Hamburg, 5.8 inches in Lake Hopatcong and 4.8 inches in Wantage, the NWS said.

Schools, government offices and some businesses are closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday.