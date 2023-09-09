UPDATED: Bait and Boat Festival canceled

The Friends of High Point State Park has canceled their annual Bait and Boat Festival, which was scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at High Point State Park.

This was the one day of the year that boats are allowed on Lake Marcia.

Activities were to include boating, fishing contest, sandcastle building, children’s crafts, a Park Naturalist program, a story time and a campfire on the beach with s’mores. No swimming is permitted.

Participants should bring non-motorized boats, life jackets and paddles. All boaters must wear a personal flotation device while on the lake.

All people age 16 or older who plan to fish must have and display a valid New Jersey state fishing license.

The event is free; suggested donations of $5 per boater or family appreciated. The event will be canceled because of rain.