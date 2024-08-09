UPDATED: Area under tornado, flood watches

The National Weather Service’s tornado watch for Sussex and Passaic counties and surrounding areas has been extended to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

The area also is under a flood watch until late Friday night as the remnants of Hurricame Debby could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain, with 3 inches or more possible locally.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

In addition, the weather service has issued a wind advisory.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected until 8 p.m.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Frequent gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible.

With stronger gusts combined with saturated grounds, tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result.