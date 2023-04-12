Trudnos to compete in North American Cup

Allen Trudnos, a senior at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, will compete in Junior Men’s Saber at the North American Cup on April 21-24 in St. Louis.

Trudnos, saber captain of the Morris Catholic/Pope John fencing team, had a successful season, finishing 30-1 in dual meets.

At the District 2 Individual State Qualifier, he finished first, winning all eight bouts. He also won first place in the Individual Morris County High School Saber Championship, winning all saber bouts.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Individual State Fencing Championship, Trudnos, a Hamburg resident, was the runner-up, winning second place.

Year-around, he practices at National Fencing Alliance, 38 Station Road, Sparta, where he is coached by his father, Maestro Mark Trudnos.

In August, the National Fencing Alliance will host summer camps for beginners and intermediate fencers in all three weapons.

For information, go online to www.nationalfencing.com, call 973-910-3774 or send email to mark@nationalfencing.com