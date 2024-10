The Toys for Tots campaign will begin Saturday, Oct. 12 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg.

Residents are invited to see Smokey the Bear and model trains set up by the Sussex County Railroad Club from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations of new unwrapped toys for children ages infant-17 may be left in boxes in the church lobby.

All toys will be distributed to local families in need through the police departments of Hamburg, Hardyston, Franklin, Ogdensburg and Vernon.