Tourism Summit is today

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Tourism Summit on Thursday, March 14 at Minerals Hotel at Crystal Springs in Vernon.

The summit, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature speakers and resources to support the growth of agricultural and tourism businesses in the county. There will be networking sessions, follow-up consulting, a brochure swap and more.

A light breakfast and lunch is included.

There is no charge for agricultural businesses.

The first 25 tourism businesses to register may send one person for free; after that, the cost is $85 per person.

The cost for chamber members is $100 per person.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, March 6. For information, go online to www.sussexcountychamber.org/news_detail_T8_R405.php