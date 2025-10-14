Today is voter registration deadline

To vote in the Nov. 4 election, residents must be a registered voter of the county and state.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Citizens may register with the Sussex County Board of Elections or online via the New Jersey Division of Elections at nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml

Early in-person voting will be open from Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 at three locations in Sussex County:

• Cochran House Building, Level PL, 83 Spring St., Newton.

• Sussex-Wantage Branch Library, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

• Louise Childs Branch Library, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 28. After that deadline, voters may apply in person to vote a paper ballot at the county clerk’s office until 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.