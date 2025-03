Annette Niemtzow, a Broadway and West End theater producer, will be the guest speaker at the 100 Women Project’s annual Women’s History Month Breakfast and Lecture at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 19.

The event will be in the second-floor atrium of the Health Sciences and Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College (SCCC), One College Hill Road, Newton.

The breakfast will be prepared by SCCC culinary students supervised by Chef Martin Kester.

Register to attend online at