‘The Jackie Mason Musical’ opens Friday

The West Milford Players in conjunction with Triton Entertainment will present “The Jackie Mason Musical (Both Sides of a Famous Love Affair)” on May 5-13.

“The playwright, Ginger (Reiter), is the woman who had the relationship with Jackie Mason,” said Erika Crocco, president of the West Milford Players. “We felt it was an interesting story that shows both sides of their relationship. The story will make you laugh and cry as you learn of their affair and the birth of their daughter, Sheba.”

Comic Sheba Mason, Jackie Mason’s daughter, plays the character Ginger, based on her mother, in the show.

Reiter wrote the play in the 1980s and has revised it for various productions since then.

This is the first time that the musical will be performed by a community theater.

Ian Wehrle, who plays Jackie, previously played the role in productions in Florida, off-Broadway and at Carolines comedy club in Times Square last November and December.

West Milford performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5; Sunday, May 6; Saturday, May 12; and Sunday, May 13. Matinees are at 2 p.m. May 6 and 13. All performances are at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Tickets are $22 and may be purchased in advance online at wmplayers.org

For information, call 973-697-4400.