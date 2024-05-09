Talk today on painting reflective surfaces

Artist Doris Ettlinger will demonstrate painting reflective surfaces in watercolors at the Sussex County Art Society meeting at noon Thursday, May 9 in the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

The society regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month except in July and August.

Ettlinger lives and works in a 19th-century gristmill on the banks of the Musconetcong River in Warren County, where she and her husband, artist Michael McFadden, raised their two children.

An illustrator since graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1973, she received a master of fine arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She has illustrated 40 children’s books, including the award-winning “The Orange Shoes” and “A Book for Black-Eyed Susan.” She is represented by Cornell & Co.

Ettlinger teaches the Musconetcong Watercolor Group, conducts workshops, and demonstrates her technique for art groups.

She is an elected member of the New Jersey Watercolor Society and a signature member of the Garden State Watercolor Society. Her paintings have won awards in numerous exhibitions. This year, her work is included in the 154th International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Besides inviting guest artists to demonstrate in various media at its monthly meeting, members hold informal critiquing sessions.

Members also exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.