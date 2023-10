A speaker will address the Sussex County Bird Club about “The Joys of Backyard Bird Feeding” at its meeting Friday, Oct. 20.

Jim Walker of Wild Birds Unlimited in Denville will be the guest speaker at 7:15 p.m. at the Sparta Ambulance Squad building, 14 Sparta Ave.

The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

To access the meeting online, send an email to info@sussexcountybirdclub.org