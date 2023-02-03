Sussex County under Wind Chill Advisory through Saturday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Sussex County from 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 through 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Wind chills as low as 20 below zero are possible., with wind chills as low as 25 below zero along the highest peaks and ridgelines, including High Point.

The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Residents are urged to use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves.

The forecast called for a high about 16 degrees Friday afternoon, with northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, and a low of zero Friday night.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 20. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph are likely to shift to southwest in the afternoon.

The low Saturday night could be 18, then the temperature is forecast to climb to 42 on Sunday.