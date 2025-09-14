Sussex County Day is today at fairgrounds

Sussex County Day will be Sunday, Sept. 14 at the fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The annual event organized by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce has expanded hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Live music will be performed all day, featuring Sonrise Mountain Revival and the Johnny Woods Band.

Planned are a Classic Car Show, the Chopped Sussex Cooking Challenge, First-Responders Chicken Wing Eating Contest, Thorlabs Mobile Photonics Lab Experience and a helicopter landing.

Among the children’s activities are a bungee trampoline, inflatables, games, a magic show, Newton Medical Center Teddy Bear Clinic, a scavenger hunt and YMCA obstacle course.

There also will be exhibitors and vendors, food booths and food trucks, and wine and beer sold by the Frankford Fire Department.

For information, contact the chamber at 973-579-1811 or mail@sussexcountychamber.org