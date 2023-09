The Sussex County Bird Club meeting Friday, Sept. 15 will feature a guest speaker.

Elise Morton, assistant professor of biology at Fairleigh Dickinson University, will discuss “The Response of Chimney Swifts to Artificial Light at Night.”

The meeting is at 7:15 p.m. in the Sparta Ambulance Squad building, 14 Sparta Ave.

It is free and open to the public. There will be refreshments.

The meeting also may be accessed online. For the link, send an email to info@sussexcountybirdclub.org