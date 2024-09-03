Stanhope man wins Labor Day 5K

Mark Minervini, 31, of Stanhope won the Labor Day 5K run/walk Monday, Sept. 2 in Sparta. His time was 17:15.67.

Placing second was John Larkin, 35, of Sparta with a time of 17:34.72.

Christopher Moye, 44, of Oak Ridge was third with a time of 18:45.37.

Jessica Eiffert, 31, of Sparta was the first woman to place, coming in seventh with a time of 19:46.49.

About 250 people took part in the seventh annual event, which benefits the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation and other local environmental initiatives and nonprofits.

It was organized by the Sparta law firm of Askin & Hooker.