St. Jude relic to visit Vernon church today

The arm of Saint Jude Thaddeus, venerated in Rome from ancient times, is touring the United States and will be in Vernon on Saturday, Dec. 16.

St. Francis de Sales Church, 614 Route 517, will have a special Mass in honor of St. Jude at 1 p.m. Veneration of the relic will begin immediately after the Mass until 8 p.m.

The Vernon church is one of 100 places that the relic will visit from September through May.

The Catholic Church regards relics as among its most sacred possessions. St. Jude was one of Christ’s apostles, who were sent out to preach and teach.

Known as the Apostle of the Impossible, St. Jude is one of the most beloved saints and the one people turn to when they are desperate, lost and hopeless.

All are welcome to experience this treasure of the church.

For information, call 973-827-3248 or go online to www.ApostleoftheImpossible.com